Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 5.3%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $17.92. 288,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,314,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKLA. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.49.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 786.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

