NIX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $49,018.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. NIX has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $49,018.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NIX has traded 64% lower against the dollar. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0644 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,230.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,092.07 or 0.06295570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.99 or 0.01483544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00406784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00158766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.92 or 0.00616654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.00429876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00351637 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,230,421 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

