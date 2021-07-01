nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in nLIGHT by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in nLIGHT by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LASR stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,494. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 2.53.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. nLIGHT’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

