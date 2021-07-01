NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Stock Price Down 1.9%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) was down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 100,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,045,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLSP shares. Maxim Group started coverage on NLS Pharmaceutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on NLS Pharmaceutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on NLS Pharmaceutics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.28% of NLS Pharmaceutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLSP)

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.