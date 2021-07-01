NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,100 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 697,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 439.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGPF traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17. NN Group has a 1-year low of $33.99 and a 1-year high of $54.36.
NN Group Company Profile
