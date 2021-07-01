NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,100 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 697,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 439.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGPF traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17. NN Group has a 1-year low of $33.99 and a 1-year high of $54.36.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

