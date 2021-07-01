Northern Star Resources Limited Sells 6,300,000 Shares of Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) Stock

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) insider Northern Star Resources Limited sold 6,300,000 shares of Superior Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$3,969,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,046,261 shares in the company, valued at C$7,589,144.43.

CVE:SGI opened at C$0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.46 million and a P/E ratio of 25.36. Superior Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$39.51 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark lifted their target price on Superior Gold from C$0.90 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

