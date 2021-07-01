Northern Trust Corp Has $43.70 Million Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,809,757 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 823,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Itaú Unibanco worth $43,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

