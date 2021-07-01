Northern Trust Corp Purchases 24,986 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,097,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,986 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $42,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $31,625,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at $49,501,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,424 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after purchasing an additional 806,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

