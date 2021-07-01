Northern Trust Corp Purchases 33,847 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,847 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Ashland Global worth $41,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $45,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

ASH stock opened at $87.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.24.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

