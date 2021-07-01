NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 119.02 and a quick ratio of 119.02.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $930,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,197. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $183,381.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,660.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

