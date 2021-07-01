NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Downgraded by Mizuho

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $229.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVCR. Truist Securities upped their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.86.

NovoCure stock traded down $36.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.63. 50,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.46. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,687.70 and a beta of 1.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,712,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $18,957,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 648,993 shares in the company, valued at $129,506,553.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,427 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,032. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,168,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after acquiring an additional 602,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,251,000 after acquiring an additional 628,280 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NovoCure by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,718,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

