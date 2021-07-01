Nsure.Network (NSURE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. Nsure.Network has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $458,624.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nsure.Network has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Nsure.Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00054570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $232.46 or 0.00698590 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 14,256.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.



Nsure.Network (NSURE) is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network . The official message board for Nsure.Network is medium.com/@nsure_network . The official website for Nsure.Network is nsure.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “





