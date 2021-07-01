Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Novacyt (LON:NCYT)

Novacyt (LON:NCYT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 74.53% from the company’s current price.

NCYT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Novacyt in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Novacyt in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Novacyt stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 326.60 ($4.27). 540,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,875. The company has a market cap of £230.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. Novacyt has a twelve month low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 383.32.

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate and Diagnostics, and Molecular Products segments.

