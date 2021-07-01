Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Down 49.0% in June

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of JGH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.26. 75,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,252. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $16.32.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
