Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Down 49.0% in June

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JGH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.26. 75,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,252. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.