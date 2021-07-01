Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the May 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 69,781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JRS traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 166,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,846. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

