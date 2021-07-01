Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the May 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 alerts:

Shares of NYSE NXQ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,373. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.