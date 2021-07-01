NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$3.50 to C$5.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NuVista Energy traded as high as C$3.94 and last traded at C$3.91, with a volume of 203404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.72.

NVA has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.25 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.88. The firm has a market cap of C$898.86 million and a PE ratio of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$151.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

