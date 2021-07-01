NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

NVA has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$3.25 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.83.

TSE:NVA opened at C$3.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$898.86 million and a P/E ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.88. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

