nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.46

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.46 and last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 1193283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

NVT has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.