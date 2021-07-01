O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,852 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 375,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 52,837 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098,979 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.