O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 307 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 33.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.01. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

