O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.14.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.38.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.