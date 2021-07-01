O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $625,000 Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,056,000 after buying an additional 236,685 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 82,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 267.67 and a beta of 2.14. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.