O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 2,286.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,122 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $114,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LPX opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.31. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.