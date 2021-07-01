O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $701,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $2,220,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,781,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 790,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $59.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.66. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

