O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $734,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 179.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $184.14 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $189.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.79.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

