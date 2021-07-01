O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,794,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.75.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $664.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. On average, analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.