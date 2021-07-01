O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,147 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 57.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $174,082,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,514,000 after purchasing an additional 351,668 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,002,000 after purchasing an additional 220,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in ResMed by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,900,000 after acquiring an additional 172,855 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,025.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,565 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $246.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $247.79.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.