O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,147 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 57.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in ResMed by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ResMed by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,972,000 after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed stock opened at $246.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $247.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total transaction of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,294 shares in the company, valued at $25,361,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total value of $496,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,839,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,565 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.57.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

