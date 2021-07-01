Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Short Interest Down 47.8% in June

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OCDDY traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,814. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of -125.12 and a beta of 1.76. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $80.45.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.