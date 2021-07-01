Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Reaches $0.44 on Exchanges

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $269.43 million and $13.55 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00054412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.22 or 0.00690739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,806.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

