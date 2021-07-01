OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

In other news, COO Joseph Lebel III acquired 1,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 801,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 59,166 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 79,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,102. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.