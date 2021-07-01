Offshift (XFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $204,167.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Offshift has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $204,167.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00002462 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,379.27 or 0.99889762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00032771 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053861 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000970 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

