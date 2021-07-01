OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised OFS Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Shares of OFS stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.52.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 92.88%. The company had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OFS Capital by 13.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC raised its stake in OFS Capital by 181.6% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 160,286 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OFS Capital by 94.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,985 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in OFS Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 17.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.