OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGE. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.