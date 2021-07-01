Omega Alpha SPAC’s (NASDAQ:OMEG) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 6th

Omega Alpha SPAC’s (NASDAQ:OMEG) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, July 6th. Omega Alpha SPAC had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMEG opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

