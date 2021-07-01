ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1,005.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

