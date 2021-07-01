Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.43 on Monday. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $384.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 110.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 113,635 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 39,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

