OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 3,421 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $215,523.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00.

OPRX stock opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,061.00 and a beta of 0.64.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 48,014 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.