OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 3,421 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $215,523.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00.
OPRX stock opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,061.00 and a beta of 0.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 48,014 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.
