Optiver Holding B.V. Buys Shares of 4,198 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $725.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $687.06. The company has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.45 and a 12 month high of $726.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.24.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

