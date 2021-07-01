Optiver Holding B.V. Buys Shares of 68,262 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 68,262 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 291.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $215,618,000 after buying an additional 3,031,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $62.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

