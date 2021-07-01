Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $4.37 Million in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,274,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868,266 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,804,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,081,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,943,000 after purchasing an additional 888,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,900,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $37.27 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

