Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 54,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,067,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,245,000 after acquiring an additional 741,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after buying an additional 345,032 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 122,629 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 404.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 149,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 119,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,693,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,139,000 after purchasing an additional 87,269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.11. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $59.91.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.