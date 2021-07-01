Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 54,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,067,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,245,000 after acquiring an additional 741,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after buying an additional 345,032 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 122,629 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 404.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 149,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 119,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,693,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,139,000 after purchasing an additional 87,269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.11. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $59.91.

