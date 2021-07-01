Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,152 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $165.59 on Thursday. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $170.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

