Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases Shares of 39,895 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort L.P. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,269,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALXN. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $184.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.69.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

