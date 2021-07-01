Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $4.37 Million Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWC. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 10,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 61,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 11,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

EWC opened at $37.27 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

