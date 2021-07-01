OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $854.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 6.66.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in OrganiGram by 287.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,403 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in OrganiGram by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 527,740 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at $1,058,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

