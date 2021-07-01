Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Million

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last week, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market cap of $1.02 million and $357,233.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00046019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00137118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00170080 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,091.13 or 0.99892866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem’s launch date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

