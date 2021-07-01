OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,111 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,403,000 after buying an additional 84,209 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,128,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,562,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,236,000 after buying an additional 110,290 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after buying an additional 271,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 582,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after buying an additional 86,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

KIDS stock opened at $63.18 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. Equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KIDS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 4,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,209 shares of company stock worth $760,263. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.