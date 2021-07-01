Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.78

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.78 and traded as high as C$17.07. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$16.99, with a volume of 892,016 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OR shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.78.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.92 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,343.57.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

